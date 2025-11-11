Get a handle on your holiday shopping at the John T. O’Connor’s annual fall craft fair on Thursday, November 13, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 611 Winona St, Knoxville, TN.

With less than 6 weeks till Christmas, this year’s annual Fall Craft Fair offers a unique opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind gift items, support local small businesses, and enjoy a space for social interaction and creative expression.

“I cannot wait to find that perfect personal and handmade holiday gift for my loved ones,” said Mary Sibbett, program manager. “We are thrilled to provide a platform for talented local artists to share their work and for the community to discover the incredible craftsmanship right here in our area.”

Yule be glad you came!!!!

