LMU loses security chief

Christopher “Chris” King, chief of campus police and security for Lincoln Memorial University, has died of Covid at age 46. King joined LMU in 2017 as assistant chief. He was promoted to chief and head of the department in November 2020. LMU was recognized as the 24th safest campus in America in 2017; the 15th safest campus in America in 2018 and the safest campus in America in 2019 as ranked by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, Campus Safety Magazine and alarms.org. LMU President Clayton Hess said King led the campus police with “great honor and integrity.” King leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Sharon; son Corey and wife Callie; and son Hunter. The family has chosen to have a private service.