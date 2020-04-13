LMU has no reported cases of COVID-19

Lincoln Memorial University has no reported cases of COVID-19 on the main campus or at LMU learning sites. According to the website, “LMU has been monitoring and assessing the impact … and will take appropriate actions to support and safeguard the LMU community.”

President Clayton Hess had previously announced that the college will complete the spring semester online and will not hold spring commencement ceremonies. All LMU events and gatherings have been cancelled and all university-sponsored travel for staff and students has been suspended until further notice.

More

TEMA has ruled out use of the Knoxville Expo Center as an alternative care site for COVID-19. Current modeling shows the city has adequate hospital beds.

Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state has 4,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 505 hospitalizations, 94 fatalities and 921 recovered. Total tests are 59,849 as of 2 p.m. 4/9.

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Check here for details. on .

Medicare patients can get current information at Medicare and Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a comprehensive COVID-19 guide. Click here.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed until further notice. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.