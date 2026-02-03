Wiles, Cummings to co-chair Dogwood Arts 2026

Dogwood Arts has announced Lisa Wiles and Matthew Cummings as the 2026 Dogwood Arts co-chairs. Since 1961, two community leaders – usually one male and one female – have been chosen as co-chairs. You’ll find names you know. List is here.

Sherry Jenkins, executive director of Dogwood Arts, said the co-chairs play “a vital role” in championing the year-round mission of the agency. Dogwood has grown from a one-week festival and five trails to supporting more than 20 programs and events throughout the year, plus a bazillion blooms. Details here.

Lisa Wiles is a Knoxville native, owner and mortgage advisor for the Mortgage Gallery. She wants to expand opportunities for people of all ages to connect with their community through art, nature and service. “Let’s inspire the next generation to care for and invest in the place they call home.”

Matthew Cummings operates a glassblowing, sculpture studio and brewery in Knoxville’s Historic Old City. He holds degrees in fine arts from Centre College and Illinois State University, one of the oldest glass programs in the United States. His work involves contemporary art, product design, beverage production, photography, music and illustration – allowing each to influence the other.

Shannon Herron provided content and quotes for this report.

Wilma Jordan inducted into SIIA B2B Media Hall of Fame

Congratulations to JEGI LEONIS‘s Executive Chair, Wilma Jordan, on her induction into the SIIA B2B Media Hall of Fame. This award recognizes executives who’ve had an extraordinary impact on their businesses, and on the industry at large.

“Wilma exemplifies the qualities SIIA holds in the highest regard: influential industry impact, principled service and transformative leadership. Her legacy is one of elevating client service standards, advancing industry dialogue and setting a powerful example of how to build lasting organizational and societal values,”

The award was presented during the BIMS Conference on February 2-3, 2026, in New Orleans. Jordan, of New York City, is a native of Knox County, graduating as Wilma Hacker from Halls High School and the University of Tennessee.

Random Acts of Flowers brightens day for Poppy

The executive director of Random Act of Flowers, Ally Slavick, took her daughter to work. Here is what she posted:

“Today during Random Acts of Flowers Brightest Week, my little one, Poppy, popped by the workshop with me – and she left with more than just a smile. One of our wonderful volunteers showed her how to make an arrangement to share forward, and it absolutely lit her up.

“Sharing our mission with my mini was deeply special. These blooms will go to individuals experiencing memory disorders like Alzheimer’s. Watching her tiny hands at work while she beamed with pride reminded me how important our mission is – and how grateful I am to the RAF family who welcomed her with the warmest hearts.

“It’s not lost on me what a gift it is to work for an organization that values me as a person first. That gives me the flexibility and support, every day, to balance both motherhood and meaningful work. Some days feel messy, like I’m dropping every ball. And then there are days like this – when I get to show my daughter what it looks like to love what you do.”

Notes & Quotes

Macedonia United Methodist Church invites all to a Black Music Heritage Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 4630 Holston Drive, Knoxville. Artists will include Shautina Collins, Calvin Daniels, Warren Dobson, Dr. Karen Price Guthrie and the Community Praise Honor and Glory Choir. Co-pastors are Walter Cross and Jim Bailes.

Fountain City BPA: Next meeting is Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Fountain City Lions Club Building. Speaker is Larsen Jay. Catered lunch is $15. *** Annual banquet will be Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Beaver Brook Country Club. Tickets are $60, and the speaker will be VFL and media guy Jayson Swain. Ticket info here.

Quote: Today’s message comes from Karyn Adams, pictured here with her sons as she is sworn in as District 1 member of Knoxville City Council: “To have my whole family there – husband and sons, mother and father, mother and father in-law, aunt, sisters, nieces and nephews – was incredibly special, along with so many dear friends.”

