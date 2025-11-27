Linda Saia says ‘thanks’ as she signs off as crossing guard

Everybody who drives through Powell at school bus time recognizes the smile, if not the name, of Linda Saia. She is retiring after 20 years as the crossing guard. She works Powell Elementary first, and then works Powell High School, twice a day in all types of weather.

It was raining when we caught up with her Tuesday. Standing in the middle of Spring Street, she was talking with two young girls who were walking home. Linda writes well, so we are running her post below.

But first, a story she shared. Seems the kids greet her with a wave and a “Hi, Ms. Linda.” One little fellow started from his car seat while bringing an older sibling to school. “He spoke to me everyday and I started speaking back to him,” she said. “When he finally got old enough to start kindergarten, he yelled from the car, ‘Ms. Linda. It’s me. I’m here!’”

Here’s Linda’s story in her words: “After 25 years, the day has finally come for me to hand it over to someone new. My last day will be February 2, 2026.

“For a quarter century, I’ve had the best “office” in town – watching thousands of you grow from tiny kindergarten backpack-draggers to confident high-schoolers, and off to college. I’ve seen first-day-of-school tears turn into graduation smiles, and off to find your places in this world.

“You trusted me with your most precious cargo every single morning and afternoon, and I never took that for granted. Not once.

“Thank you – for the hugs, the drawings, the waves from car windows, the coffee on freezing mornings, the Christmas cards, and for always slowing down and saying good morning. You made cold toes, pouring rain and 105-degree heat completely worth it.

“To the kids: Keep looking both ways, keep being kind, and keep making your families proud. I’ll still be cheering for every one of you, even if it’s from my porch now instead of the crosswalk.

“To the parents and teachers: Thank you for letting me be part of your village. It’s been the honor of my life.

“Spring 2026 will be the first time in 25 years I won’t be out there in my yellow vest … and I’m going to miss you all more than you know.

“Be safe, be happy and maybe – just maybe – slow down a little at the corner for old times’ sake.

“With all my love, – Linda Saia, your crossing guard since 2000.”

In Memoriam

These are the educators I spotted in obituaries from area funeral homes in the last week. If you know of others who have passed, please drop an email to news@knoxtntoday.com and I’ll add them next week. If you spot a former teacher, take a minute to drop a note to the family. They will really appreciate knowing of the continued influence of their loved one.

Elizabeth Mary Corbett passed away November 5, 2025, at age 59 in Knoxville. Read her obituary here.

Ms. Corbett started in 1991, teaching and coaching cross country and track in Knox County. In 2003, she earned her certification in English as a Second Language (ESL) and devoted the rest of her teaching career to Lenoir City High School, where she was honored as Teacher of the Year in 2014.

Her husband, David, wrote: A lifelong athlete, Elizabeth approached every challenge with quiet determination. While handling a basketball might baffle her, she never lacked the mental grit needed to finish a race. … Her determination inspired all who knew her.”

Charles Edward McGill passed away on November 20, 2025, at age 75, in Knoxville. His full obituary is here.

Mr. McGill was a teacher in both Knox and Union County schools for over 30 years. A gifted musician, he used his special talent to serve God as drummer/ percussionist at both Corryton Church and Clear Springs Baptist Church. He held multiple degrees including pre-doctorate work from the University of Tennessee.

Agnes Crawford Sharp, 93, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, passed away November 20, 2025, at Serenity House in Morristown. Her obituary is here.

After graduation from Carson-Newman, she taught typing and shorthand at Jefferson City High School from 1954-57. From 1965-71, she worked as an assistant teacher in the PK program at Carson-Newman. In 1971, she began her long career at Jefferson Elementary School as a kindergarten teacher, retiring in 1994. Her family was amazed at her ability to recognize and recall the names of students she had taught decades earlier.

David S. Woods, 80, passed away at his Oak Ridge home on November 20, 2025. His full obituary is here.

Mr. Woods began his working career as an accountant with the former Ernst & Ernst. He left the accounting field to become a teacher. His teaching positions included Lake City High School, Anderson County High School and Clinton High School. He retired from teaching in 2001.

He spent his retirement years pursuing many ventures including woodwork, hauling mulch in his spit-shined dump truck, watching westerns, and cheering on the KY Wildcats and Los Angeles Dodgers.

