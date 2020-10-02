Let’s build another park!

Legacy Parks Foundation has launched a $1.5 million fundraising campaign to establish a new Veterans Memorial Park along the French Broad River.

The park will be created on a seven-acre parcel located off John Sevier Highway that overlooks the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery and the beautiful French Broad River. The property was donated to Legacy Parks by Blue Water Industries.

This memorial park will provide a place for reflection, commemoration and celebration. It will be designed by veterans’ organizations with the help of the East Tennessee Community Design Center. Plans include a covered pavilion for services and meditation; private areas for reflection overlooking the river; memorials and benches along an accessible walkway; and a natural surface path that winds along the edge of the river bluff.

At a press conference this week, Mayor Glenn Jacobs committed $250,000 from Knox County toward the goal. “This will be an awesome addition to our park system,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett said he is “proud of and grateful for Knox County, Legacy Parks and all the partners working to make the park a reality.”

Buzz Buswell, director of veteran and senior services for Knox County, said, “This park is going to be well used by the veteran community and friends and neighbors who are thanking us for our service.”

Those interested in supporting the construction of the park can do so at legacyparks.org/veterans.

Mayor Jacobs’ office provided this video about the kickoff event.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.