Food City expands again

Food City officials broke ground Sept. 22 for a new 58,800-square-foot store coming to

Albertville, Alabama. Food City will anchor the Albertville Marketplace, being built by Chattanooga-based real estate development company Hutton.

According to the Chattanooga Free Press, Hutton is redeveloping a closed Kmart site. The public-private partnership started when the city council purchased the former Kmart site and met with 15 different developers to hear their ideas for Albertville to create more jobs and increase sales tax revenue.

Hutton later bought the site and recruited Food City to the development.

Food City will offer a wide variety of services and conveniences, ranging from an in-store bakery/deli, complete with hot food and café seating areas, to a floral boutique. The store will also provide full-service meat and seafood departments that offer top-quality meats pre-marinated, a pharmacy and a Gas N’ Go fuel station.

Steven Smith, Food City president and CEO, estimated the store will bring 180 jobs to Albertsville. “We give some people their first job and some their last job,” he said, referring to the company’s policy of offering part-time work to students and now, to retirees. The store is scheduled to open next spring.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.