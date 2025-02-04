Lauren Jordan is the associate professor of reading and interim coordinator of the introduction to college course at Pellissippi State Community College. Sounds like regular college positions but Lauren’s journey to her current place in academia was not by any means, regular.

Jordan says she shares her story with her students on the first day of classes. A story including academic challenges, a journey to Pellissippi State as a first-generation college student followed by becoming a faculty member at PSCC.

After hearing her story this semester, students asked why she kept it for classes and had not shared it publicly. Lauren says, “Until they asked, I had never thought of sharing my story beyond the safe walls of my classroom; however, after talking with my students further, they asked me to show them I could do things out of my comfort zone like I had just asked them to do.”

She provided us what she terms the quick version.

A product of South Knox County schools, including Bonny Kate Elementary, South-Doyle Middle School, and South-Doyle High School, Lauren demonstrated academic acumen serving as the co-editor of the yearbook, Spanish Club president, culminating her senior year being awarded Miss South-Doyle.

“I was incredibly involved in the South Knoxville community and thought I was prepared for anything the world would throw at me post-graduation.”

That self-assurance, as a first-generation college student, became fleeting aspirations. Starting her higher education at Pellissippi State, she found herself lost, confused and uncertain after leaving the safety net of the close-knit South Knoxville community. After struggling significantly through her first semester of college, she knew something had to change or those aspirations would be forgotten goals. “I tell my students they would think I had no business teaching them if they could see my transcripts from my first year of college!”

Instead of giving up, she decided to embrace the Pellissippi State community as she had done with her South Knoxville home community. She embraced the community by meeting with professors and a school counselor, volunteering on campus, and joining various clubs and organizations.

“With the help of mentors and experts, I improved my writing, critical thinking and interpersonal skills and grew in confidence as a college student. It was through my failures and learning how to overcome them that I found a deeper passion to help others. With the support of faculty and Pellissippi resources and programs, I was able to solidify my career choice to be a teacher, which was originally inspired by my second-grade teacher, Kathy Farr, at Bonny Kate Elementary School.”

It was during this time, Pellissippi began offering a unique program with Tennessee Tech University where students could receive their Associate of Science degree from Pellissippi State and transfer to TTU to pursue a bachelor’s degree and teaching certification while remaining on the Pellissippi campus. “As someone who loves to feel at home, this was a no-brainer for me. Pellissippi State was my new home, and I could complete my education there without another transition!”

After completing her bachelor’s degree in teaching through the PSCC/TTU 2+2 program, Lauren’s dream of being a teacher was realized. After two years of teaching, she decided to return to TTU to pursue a graduate degree as a reading specialist.

At the end of her graduate program, one of her instructors suggested applying for an open position as a part-time reading instructor at Pellissippi State.

“Feeling incredibly unqualified and fearful, I did the difficult thing and applied. To my surprise, I got an interview and was hired! It was surreal and truly a full-circle moment to be teaching at the place that prepared me to teach – the place that means so much to me and was pivotal to my academic and professional success!”

After several semesters of teaching part-time at Pellissippi in the evening while teaching third grade during the day, a full-time position opened at Pellissippi. Lauren was hired as a full-time, tenure-track faculty member in 2018.

Bringing her understanding of academic and social challenges faced in the transition to college, Lauren has served in multiple roles to alleviate those challenges for as many students as possible. She has served as the coordinator of the reading courses and college success courses. She has served as student success coordinator for international students, developed curriculum, presented at regional and national conferences, served on the alumni steering committee, hosted trainings for faculty, and consulted with other institutions.

Lauren doesn’t just see her position as a job, searching out and receiving grants and awards for innovative practices. In April 2024, Lauren was awarded the Roger Crowe Excellence in Teaching Award by colleagues and the Pellissippi State Foundation, which led to receiving a NISOD Excellence Award.

Author’s note. I taught the COLL1000 course as an adjunct teacher. COLL 1000: First Year Seminar course, is required for almost every degree-seeking first-time freshman student at Pellissippi State. Lauren is currently leading the redesign of this course. She calls the redesign “a passion project and a dream job I didn’t know existed all those years ago. I get to help students who are struggling through their first year of college as my mentors and faculty did for me 20+ years ago.”

There is much more to Lauren’s story, but her inspiration to everyone to “never sell yourself short” remains evident to her students and all who work with her in any capacity.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.