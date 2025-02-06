During the last week of January 2025, a total of 1,217 documents were recorded. Of those, 238 were trust deeds (loans) with a combined value of $121.61 million. The largest of the week’s and also the month’s loans was a $57.3 million new construction loan funded by First-Citizens Bank. Central Bank and Trust also backed another huge loan of $33.58 million. The others for the week are as follows:

On the transfer side of real estate, 162 warranty deeds (property sales), with a total value of $102.32 million, finished off the month’s work. Our office recorded 13 deeds with a sales price over $1 million. The commercial property with the highest price was the notable AT&T Building at 410 W. Magnolia, which may be the closest building to an interstate you’ve ever seen. AT& T Enterprises LLC and Bell South Telecommunications LLC sold the building to Reign CO2 Propco LLC for $31.33 million.

Next on the list were the two retail strip centers anchored by Newk’s Eatery, next to Kroger Marketplace at Cedar Bluff. SE Kingston Shops LLC et al sold the buildings to P&M Investment Company LLC for $6.85 million. The third most expensive property was the CVS located at 11946 Kingston Pike across from the Smith Road/ Kingston Pike intersection in Farragut. FARVS LLC sold the property to a private party for $4.11 million.

Look for more apartments to be built in the 17th Street area of Fort Sanders as another piece of property sold last week. A private party sold the building and 1.45 acres at the corner of Grand Ave and 17th Street to Signature Grand Knoxville Borrower LLC for $3.6 million.

Over in West Knoxville, the Cutshaw Dental Lab building at 264 S. Peters Road changed hands. Malone and Malone LLC sold to Bennett and Bella LLC for $1.7 million. The final transfer on the list will increase the number of homes in the Haven at Hardin Valley subdivision by 18. SH Couch Mill LLC sold the lots to Turner Homes Inc. for $1.6 million.

To recap the month of January 2025, a total of 5,491 documents were recorded including 1,094 trust deeds (loans) and 726 warranty deeds (property sales). The loans had a combined value of $451.72 million topped by 42 loans over $1 million. The month’s two largest loans were just granted last week. First-Citizens Bank & Trust loaned $57.3 million and Central Bank and Trust loaned $33.58 million.

The 726 property sales were valued at $427.94 million, with the most expensive being the AT&T building that sold last week for $31.33 million. The Park at Fountain City apartments on Adair Drive in Fountain City came in as the second most expensive property at $28.15 million. The Lyon’s Health and Rehab facility went for $28 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart was updated as of Jan 31, 2025:

Now is a good time to enroll in the FREE Property Fraud Alert program which is available to all Knox County homeowners. It’s free and easy to enroll, just go to: here and follow the prompts. If there are any documents recorded in your name, you’ll receive an email notification.

Spring is on the way and so are homeowner association meetings. If you need a speaker for your HOA meeting or any other civic or private meeting, I’d be happy to help. Just give me a call at the office, so we can plan. 865-215-2330.

Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.