The Arts & Culture Alliance announces the Ann and Steve Bailey Opportunity Grants, a funding program that provides training and technical support to individual artists and small, professionally-oriented arts and culture organizations (whose budgets are under $100,000).

Applicants must live within 50 miles of downtown Knoxville and be members of the Arts & Culture Alliance. Membership is open to all.

Applicants may apply for a maximum of $15,000 in support, although most grants range in size from $1,000 to $4,500. Bailey Opportunity Grants will invest in East Tennessee arts projects and programs taking place July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026.

The application receipt deadline is midnight on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Applicants are strongly encouraged to speak with Liza Zenni, executive director of the Arts & Culture Alliance, prior to applying for help creating a competitive application. Previous grantees are eligible to apply.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to attend open Zoom meetings on either Tuesday, March 4, at 4 p.m. or Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m. Email LZ@knoxalliance.com to schedule an individual phone or Zoom meeting if unable to join during those times. For those who cannot schedule, a recorded video of helpful application tips is posted online.

Additionally, the Arts & Culture Alliance is developing an accelerator program to help applicants in all areas of business growth and nonprofit management. For more information on the Bailey Accelerator program, contact Casey Fox at CF@knoxalliance.com.

