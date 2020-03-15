KUB suspends disconnections

KUB announced Saturday night that it would suspend all customer disconnections for nonpayment until further notice “to help our customers navigate the uncertainty surrounding the emergence of COVID-19 in our region.”

“At KUB, we are committed to providing safe and reliable services to our community,” KUB said in a press release. “We also understand that those services are crucial to the well-being of individuals and businesses in our area.”

The utility said that even though services won’t be disconnected, bills would continue to accrue.

“We encourage customers to make payments if able.” Customers can call 865-524-2911 or visit kub.org to learn more about payment options and assistance.

The Knoxville Museum of Art announced Sunday that it would be closed to the public until further notice to support efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The closure takes effect Monday, March 16.

All events and programs scheduled through April 1 have been canceled or postponed. The museum will post updates on www.knoxart.org and on its social-media sites.

On their websites, the Bijou Theatre has posted that it is closed until March 31 and the Tennessee Theatre is closed until April 6.

The Southern Professional Hockey League, which includes the Knoxville Ice Bears, has suspended its 2019-20 season.

First Baptist Church of Knoxville announced Sunday that it has canceled Sunday services and Wednesday night activities through March 31.

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has recommended that troops suspend public cookie booths until at least March 22, the program’s original ending date. Circumstances permitting, sales will then be extended till April 5.

All council-sponsored girl and volunteer programs, trainings and events are canceled through March 31. The council strongly recommends canceling all troop meetings, service unit events and other volunteer-led programs through March 31. All camps will be closed through April 15.

The YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has suspended all group meetings and activities at YWCA locations (Downtown Knoxville, Phyllis Wheatley Center and Oak Ridge), including room rentals, until further notice.

The YWCA is accepting donations of only sanitation wipes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and nonperishable food items starting March 16. Please don’t try to donate clothing, shoes, accessories, household items, etc., until further notice. Call 865-523-6126 with any questions regarding in-kind donations.

Postponed events

March 14 – Dollywood. Opening now planned for March 28.

March 21 – Clarence Brown Theatre’s Subscriber Sneak Peek Brunch at the Foundry.

March 22 – Brian Regan at the Tennessee Theatre.

March 25-April 5 – “Airness” at the Lab Theatre.

March 26 – Casting Crowns concert at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

March 28-29 – Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon and related events.

April 1 – Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles at the Tennessee Theatre.

Not canceled as of Sunday afternoon

March 16-18 – Church Street UMC’s preschool program.

April 9 – Colonial Village Neighborhood Association meeting at South Knoxville Church of God.

Adhering to Knox County Schools’ closing policies

First United Methodist Church.

Canceled

This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Jubilee Community Arts concerts and all events at the Laurel Theater (until further notice).

Knoxville Museum of Art (until further notice).

March 15 – Clarence Brown Theatre’s remaining show of “Hamlet.”

March 15 – Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Services will be online only.

Through March 20 – All WDVX live events.

March 16-20 – The Change Center’s spring break activities.

March 16-20 – First Church Preschool Spring Break Camp at First United Methodist Church.

March 16 – South of the River Democrats meeting

March 17 – Tai Chi classes at the South Knoxville Senior Center (until at least April 21, when a new session begins).

March 18 – Lindbergh Forest Neighborhood Association meeting at South Coast Pizza.

March 18 – Westminster Presbyterian Church activities.

March 26-29 – Big Ears Festival (various locations).

March 28 – The Neighborhood Conference at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Through March 22 – Middlebrook Pike UMC. Worship services and large group gatherings.

Through March 31 – Church Street UMC. Worship services, Sunday school, all large group gatherings, events, activities and meetings

Through March 31 – Knox County Democratic Party district in-person meetings.

April 6 – Mighty Musical Monday featuring Mark Fox at the Tennessee Theatre.

April 15-19 – Cirque du Soleil’s OVO performances at Thompson-Boling Arena.

April 22-May 10 – “Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at Clarence Brown Theatre.

Betsy Pickle is a veteran entertainment, features and news reporter.