I enjoyed baking Christmas cookies with my adopted family and friends on Christmas Eve.

I have found that every seemingly family tradition has a history, and Christmas cookies are no exception.

The tradition of baking and exchanging cookies during the Christmas season has a rich history rooted in various cultural practices:

The practice of baking sweet treats dates back to the Greeks and Romans (332 BCE- 476CE), who made honey-sweetened cakes and cookies for holiday celebrations.

By the Middle Ages (400s-1400s), spices became more common in baking, especially in Northern Europe, where Gingerbread, for example, was often made during the holidays.

Traditions continued in America as the Colonial American settlers brought their baking traditions, leading to the development of unique cookie recipes. It is believed that the custom of cookie exchanges likely evolved from communal baking and sharing during the early years of America (1607-1783).

The Victorian Era (1837-1901) included the personal touch, as the trend of giving homemade gifts, including cookies, was widespread.

Today, cookie exchanges are common in many cultures, often involving themed parties and community events. I know Fountain City Presbyterian had a cookie swap to start the season, and everyone went home with a bounty of sweet treasures.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.