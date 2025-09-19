Fountain City Presbyterian Church is hosting a free community pancake breakfast Saturday, September 19, 9-10:30 a.m. in Fellowship Hall, located in the lower room of the main sanctuary. Guests may park in the large parking lot or on the sides of the street and join in the fellowship and enjoy a hearty breakfast on Saturday with your Fountain City neighbors.

