Remember all that rain last weekend? I was away from it all with friends in Saint Lucia, a beautiful island nation located in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The island covers an area of about 238 square miles with a population of around 180,000, similar to Little Rock, Arkansas, or Boise, Idaho, if you have been to either of those cities.

Tourists head to Saint Lucia for its natural beauty of volcanic mountains, lush rainforests and beautiful beaches and with the tropical climate, temperatures stay warm throughout the year.

I am sharing some pictures of the beautiful coastlines, the captivating night skies and a special bread baking stop. The oven has had the same fire going for decades. My friends stop here on every trip.

Overall, Saint Lucia is a picturesque destination that offers a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage and warm hospitality.

