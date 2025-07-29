Some Knoxville seniors are trying to make a difference bead by bead. In response to the devastating floods in Texas, residents from Concord Place, an AnthemMemoryCare community, teamed up with homeschool students to make friendship bracelets for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief in Victoria, Texas. The group created bracelets at the community located at 901 Concord Rd., Knoxville.

Anthem Memory Care’s 20 communities took part in this project to thank the compassionate American Red Cross volunteers for their courage and kindness. They will send the bracelets along with photos of the residents making them, handwritten notes of appreciation and a card explaining their purpose.

“Even with a dementia diagnosis our residents are still aware of what’s happening in the world, and they want to help where they can,” said Lorie Ann Wilson, life engagement director for Concord Place. “So many of them used to volunteer in the past, and it gives them great joy to continue to make a difference. It’s important for us at Anthem Memory Care to ensure all residents still have a connection to the world outside of our community.”

