Knox music man has died

Seldon Louis “S.L.” Valentine, 78, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, after a five-year battle with multiple myeloma and heart failure.

Mr. Valentine was a well-known music educator. As a member of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band at the University of Tennessee, he worked directly with Dr. Jay Julian as the first “Black Suit” student assistant. Upon graduation from UT, he became the band director at Gibbs High School for nine years and later the director of bands at Farragut High School where he built a band consisting of 335 students. After 11 years at Farragut, he became the Knox County supervisor of instrumental music which later included choral music. Additional professional information is here.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; children John (Melinda) Valentine and Susie (Charlie) Rathbun; grandchildren and others. Memorials may be made to the Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, the Corryton Food Pantry (7815 Corryton Road, Corryton, TN 37721) or the Knox County Retired Teachers Association (711 North Hall of Fame Dr. Knoxville, TN 37917). Services will be held at a later date.