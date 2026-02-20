Unless someone withdraws by noon Thursday, February 26, 2026, the Republican and Democratic primaries are set. Qualifying deadline was noon Thursday, February 19. Here are the candidates: Final_list_may

My takeaways:

Except for District 1 school board, the Democrats might as well stay home. Only incumbent John Butler has party opposition.

Catbird seats: Sherry Witt (register of deeds), Emily F. Abbott (Criminal Court judge); Mike Hammond (Criminal Court clerk); Charlie Susano (Circuit Court clerk). These folks have no opposition.

Fight, fight I: OK. Knox County mayor is not nearly as powerful as say Knoxville city mayor. Yet it’s pretty much a guaranteed eight years (2 terms) and comes with a nice office. And since the job itself is so lame, you can go run for Congress or U.S. Senate on the side. Republicans: Kim Frazier, Betsy Henderson, Larsen Jay; Democratic: Beau Hawk.

Fight, fight II: Four Republicans (no Democrats) are running for sheriff: David Amburn, Mike Davis (married to state Rep. Elaine), Brent Gibson and former sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones.

Fight, fight III: County clerk, a low-key job with usually a low-key race. This year, though, the open seat has drawn four widely-known Republicans and one Democrat. Richard “Richie” Beeler, former county commissioner and current chief deputy in the office, was expected to coast. But then John J. Duncan III, former trustee; Rodney Lane, veteran of many courthouse jobs; and John R. Whitehead, former property assessor, hopped into the race and it’s anybody’s guess who will win. The Democrat is Joey Tate.

Two other hot races: Trustee, where term-limited register of deeds Nick McBride and two others are challenging incumbent Justin Biggs; General Sessions judge Division IV, unexpired term, Republicans are incumbent Andrea Kline and county commissioner Rhonda Lee; Democratic candidate is attorney Ben H. Houston II.

The primaries are Tuesday, May 5, 2026 with early voting and all the usual options. Info at knoxvotes.org/. Voters must pick either the Republican or Democratic primary.

