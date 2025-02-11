Three Knox County Master Gardeners (KCMG) received the organization’s top awards Monday, February 3, 2025, one posthumously. The awards recognize substantial contributions to KCMG and the community.

Fran Scheidt, who completed the master gardener program in 1997, posthumously received the Virginia Raskin Award, named for a long-time master gardener, who died in 2009.

Scheidt died in 2024 at the age of 96. She was a retired teacher at West High School before becoming a master gardener, but had a significant lifetime impact on horticulture: teaching, writing, photographing and mentoring future gardeners. She was a former editor of the Holly Society Journal, propagating three holly cultivars. A regular volunteer at the University of Tennessee Gardens, Scheidt also was involved with the UT Arboretum and the East Tennessee Hosta Society.

Receiving the KCMG Meritorious Awards were Amy Haun and Caesar Stair. The award is given to KCMG volunteers who have made significant contributions to the KCMG mission.

Haun oversees the Ask a Master Gardener program, a resource at several area farmers markets. Her expertise includes plant diseases, diagnostics and seed starting. She has won numerous state and international master gardener awards and hosts Gardening Tips Live! On the KCMG Facebook site each Saturday. Haun, who completed the KCMG program in 2015, is a past treasurer and board of director member of KCMG. Among her volunteer areas is UT Gardens.

Stair is an avid gardener whose home has been featured in the annual Dogwood Arts Festival. He is past president of KCMG and active in the Concord Community Garden and the Knox County Community Gardens and Growers Alliance, which works with communities to increase access to fresh vegetables and food. Stair enjoys growing hydrangeas and has been featured in the master gardener Prune Like a Pro series with tips on hydrangea pruning. He completed the master gardener program in 2017 and is a retired Knoxville attorney.

In addition, master gardeners with between 100 and 1,400 volunteer hours in 2024 received service pin awards. Master gardeners volunteered a total of 22,800 hours in Knox County during 2024.

Knox County Master Gardeners, a University of Tennessee Extension program, has 229 members who contributed more than 20,000 volunteer hours in Knox County gardens and projects in 2023.

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardener.