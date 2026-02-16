New managing partner for RJS

Stephen Ross Johnson has been elected managing partner of Ritchie, Johnson & Stovall P.C. In business since 1966, the firm in its present form was founded by Robert W. Ritchie, Charles W.B. Fels and W. Thomas Dillard.

Today the firm has seven attorneys – three are partners – Wayne Ritchie, Johnson and James R. Stovall.

Johnson’s degrees are from Carson-Newman (1998), University of Glasgow (1999) and University of Tennessee College of Law (2002). He has defended criminal cases in state and federal courts throughout the United States, ranging from complex white-collar financial crimes to death penalty cases as a trial and appellate attorney.

Johnson is the founding past president of the Tennessee Innocence Project. He has served for many years as an adjunct professor at the University of Tennessee College of Law Legal Clinic, where he directs the Wrongful Convictions Clinic and, before that, directed the Innocence Clinic.

He was sworn in as first vice-president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) at the Association’s annual meeting held on July 12, 2025. Learn more about the firm here.

In Nashvile …

Last week we wrote about state Rep. Sam McKenzie’s HB1052 to require more reporting on the “Education Freedom Scholarships.” It failed in the K-12 subcommittee of the House Education Committee on 02/10/26. The vote was on party lines with Democrats in support and Republicans opposed. Watch a video clip of the committee hearing here.

Rep. McKenzie‘s legislation would have provided more data to the Office of Research and Education Accountability so Tennesseans would have better information on how the program was working, and if the program was being used for its intended purpose of providing new opportunities to students in poor-performing schools, McKenzie said.

While his legislation failed to pass, McKenzie said it has created support for having more transparency with the scholarships. Governor Lee was asked about more transparency on Tuesday, and he has said that the General Assembly should consider accountability measures if that could improve the scholarships.

There are currently other pieces of legislation that would provide more accountability and data for the program. We will cover that legislation when it is put on notice in committee.

Blotter

$70 million fraud: On February 11, 2026, a 42-year-old Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, resident entered pleas of guilty to three felonies at the federal courthouse in downtown Chattanooga. The specific charges include Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering and Conspiracy to Defraud the United States. He agreed to a judgment of no less than $70 million and he could be sentenced to as much as 45 years. Sentencing is set for August 7, 2026. Details here.

Snapchat woes: A 56-year-old British national currently living in Knox County has entered guilty pleas on two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The offenses occurred in July 2025, and the man faces imprisonment of up to 60 years; $500,000 in fines and restitution; and forfeiture of his home. Sentencing has been set for June 24, 2026, in U.S. District Court in Knoxville. Details here.

Don’t drink, drug and drive: DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the DUI Unit obtained a conviction against a 48-year-old woman who wrecked her car after consuming six beers and multiple drugs. Sentencing is set for March 13. The single-car wreck occurred on March 6, 2024, on Maynardville Pike. “With such easy access to so many rideshare alternatives, there is no excuse for the danger of impaired driving,” said Allen. Details here.

Notes & Quotes

Dr. Brandon K. Winford, associate professor in the Department of History in the University of Tennessee’s College of Arts and Sciences, led a lunchtime discussion at the University of Tennessee Winston College of Law on the role of Black-owned businesses in the Civil Rights Movement. The Black Law Students Association hosted the event as the law school commemorated the 100th anniversary of Black History Month.

