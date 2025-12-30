Judge Andrea Andrews Kline was sworn in as judge of General Sessions Court, Division IV on December 26, 2025, at the Tennessee Supreme Court Building, 501 Main St., Knoxville. WATE-TV has coverage here.

She will start work in January 2026 and must stand as a candidate in the August 2026 election to fill out the unexpired term of Judge Andrew Jackson VI, who has retired. A former prosecutor, Jackson was elected in 2006, 2014, 2022.

At this point, one other candidate has picked up a petition to run – Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee.

Simmons siblings’ careers span the bench, academia and practice

There’s a neat story posted on the University of Tennessee Winston College of Law website. It’s about three siblings – all graduates of the college and practicing law in different fields.

Maureen Wood, the elder sibling who had once considered pursuing an engineering degree, recognized herself as a strong and persuasive communicator.

“I’ve always liked to advocate for whatever my position was, or perhaps for somebody else’s,” she says. “So, I think law was a natural fit for me.” It’s a skill that wasn’t always appreciated early on. A teacher in grade school once commented on her report card: “I’m sure Maureen will be president of the United States one day, but right now she just talks too much in class.”

The siblings migrated to Georgia after law school, so you won’t run into them at the Knox County courthouse. But it’s a fun read for anyone thinking about law school. The siblings are: Maureen Wood (’05), Terri Simmons (’09), and Charles Simmons (’14). Read their story here.

Take me home

No, it’s not a free ride home for those who over-indulge in New Year’s celebrations.

But it is a free service offered by the Knoxville Police Department through the Kevin and Avonte Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant.

Take Me Home is a registry which allows family members and legal guardians to voluntarily register emergency contact information for individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities (such as autism, dementia and Alzheimer’s) who live, work or go to school within the Knoxville city limits.

If an individual is found alone, or is reported missing, law enforcement and emergency services personnel can search the Take Me Home registry for emergency contact information, detailed physical description, and a photo of the individual, saving valuable time.

If your loved one has wandered away from safety, call 911 immediately. For information about the registry, email takemehome@knoxvilletn.gov or phone: 865-215-6819.

