Johnson to coach CAK boys basketball

J.D. Johnson is the new head coach of the Warrior boys basketball team at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Athletics Director Ried Estus said he is “exactly what we were looking for when we opened the search.”

Johnson played at Lake Erie College and began coaching in 2007. He’s coached winning teams at several Christian schools and says that gives him the opportunity to “share my faith and the gospel with students and families on a daily basis.”

He holds a bachelor’s in integrated social studies from Lake Erie College and a master’s in athletic administration from Ohio University. He will teach high school social studies at CAK.

CAK boys basketball team made two state title appearances (2005, 2016) and five state sectional appearances (2005, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017). The team is an eight-time district champion (1993, 1994, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2016).