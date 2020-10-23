Job Fair ahead

Food City has full- and part-time jobs available, and to showcase them we’re planning a Job Fair at our Knoxville office, 6305 Lonas Dr., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. You can also explore job opportunities and even apply for jobs online here.

Seasonal flu vaccine protects against the most common strains of influenza. Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability. Visit foodcity.com for a list of immunizing locations. Other vaccines, including pneumonia and shingles shots, will be available as well. Please consult your local Food City Pharmacy or visit foodcity.com for details.

Food City ad effective Friday and Saturday (10/23-24) is here: Food City_10.23 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.