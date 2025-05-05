Powell High Singers, 21 strong, sang beautifully on May 1, 2025, in tribute to the school’s choral director of 36 years, Jim Kennedy, who is retiring from Knox County Schools this spring. OK. That was expected.

But the unexpected appearance of another 100 or so former Singers who came to honor Kennedy was jaw-dropping. And the fact that most remembered all the words was beyond amazing.

The alumni and Singers opened with the Star-Spangled Banner and closed with The Lord Bless and Keep You and That Lonesome Road. In the middle, some of the alumni guys joined with the Singer boys to perform the always-brisk Mary Lou. “So, hello Mary Lou, goodbye heart.”

Kenzie Elliott, accompanied by Andrea Elliott, Pamela Pullin and Mark Chriswell, paid tribute to her dad, Chad Elliott, who died August 20, 2024, at age 42, with the Lauren Daigle song Be Okay. As she sang, the big screens on either side of the stage showed photos of Kenzie and her dad from the day she was born. What would Chad have given to be present tonight?

Just before intermission, Jaber Wilson, a senior, presented a rap he had written titled, Mr. Kennedy. Jaber said he grew up without a dad and appreciated every day having a man like Jim Kennedy be there for him. “I could walk into his office and sit in that white chair and tell him anything. And I knew it would stay right there.”

And my favorite (recognized) song from Act One was Elliot Hager singing What I Did for Love.

Act Two jolted the senses as the Singers lapsed into some silly songs like Good Vibrations and Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay. You expected Jimmy Buffett or at least a parrot to fly in. And a shoutout here to costuming pro Cara Marshburn. The singers hardly wore the same outfit twice, but the highlight was Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy when the girls marched and sang dressed in military attire.

More silliness when Jameson Vaughan, Graham Sexton and Gabe Walker performed Paper Dance, then the six seniors sang Calling My Children Home – perfect harmony. Then Mr. Kennedy showcased three songs that the Singers performed in competitions. Wow.

Then Kennedy performed “My Way / My Tribute,” accompanied on the piano by his daughter, Krista Kennedy. Yes, she was good and he was awesome. Wish I had thought to bring tissue to sell.

Then came the call for alumni to gather in front of the stage. The Singers, who had been socially distanced before, drew close and That Lonesome Road rang out. Near the end, the curtain slowly closed, sheltering Kennedy and the Powell High Singers for the last time. The final curtain.

Personal note: The Golden Age of Powell High School was the 13 years Allen Morgan served as principal. He convinced students and staff that Powell High School was the best in Knox County. And then he made it so by recruiting teachers like Jim Kennedy. Powell High was the first in Knox County to be named “BEST” by the Knoxville Chamber; it was one of just four Tennessee high schools to be named a finalist in the National Schools Recognition Program (1990-91). Then Morgan went on to become superintendent of Knox County Schools. And veteran teachers like Jim Kennedy are retiring. Good luck to Dr. Chad Smith, principal, as he hires the next choral director. Be best.