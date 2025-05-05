Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Rituals to choosing a Pope: Last week, firefighters installed a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel where smoke from the burned ballots will exit to show the choice of Pope is complete. This week, the stove has been installed that will burn the ballots of the voting cardinals in the Papal Conclave electing the new Pope.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress: three meetings today, here.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

DOE announces new leadership: Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response (CESER) will be led by DOE Chief of Staff Alex Fitzsimmons. Carl Coe, who currently leads the Department of Government Efficiency at DOE, will assume the role of DOE Chief of Staff. See DOE article here.

National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program adds 31 sites: The Network to Freedom program, created by Congress in 1998, highlights more than 800 places and programs in 41 states, D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada. 31 new entries to its list of sites, interpretive and educational programs and research facilities related to its twice-yearly appraisal of applicants increases this resource to preserve history.

The Army is planning parade for president’s birthday: The June occasion corresponds with celebrations around the service’s 250th birthday, but previous festivities did not include a parade. The plans call for thousands of soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters to follow the route and will cost millions of dollars.

State headlines:

East TN road construction through Wednesday: here.

Small space gardening webinar Tuesdays: 4-part webinar series every Tuesday in May at 12:30 EST / 11:30 CST. Sign up form

May 6 – Site, Light & Vegetables

May 13 – Materials, Media & Herbs

May 20 – Water, Fertilizer & Fruit

May 27 – Pests & FAQs

Local headlines:

Weather: Cooler and sunny According to the National Weather Service, we have mostly sunny skies today with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with and a high near 69. Tonight, should be mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 48. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 74.

AHS All Band Concert tonight. High school bands and concert featuring ensemble performing concert band literature, 7-8:30 p.m. at World’s Fair Park Amphitheater.

City Concert Series begins May 6: Weekly live music returns to Market Square starting Tuesday, May 6, when the city’s live music series begins its 2025 season. Read More

Big Fun Tuesdays on May 6: Ijams Nature Center recognizes first Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Meads Quarry. Visitors can hit the trails on mountain bike or on foot. There will be music and food trucks rotating throughout the season. Details online.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

