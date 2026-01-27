Jan Loveday Dickens, a native East Knox County historian, stood at the podium of the Bearden Rotary Club and delivered a captivating presentation on the rich history of our area.

Jan, a local author whose primary focus is The Fork (the land between the French Broad and Holston Rivers), began her talk with a clear explanation of the Fork, using artwork by Peter McCully.

Jan highlighted notable figures from the area, such as Alexander Campbell, ancestor to Campbell Station, and Reverend Samuel Carrick, the first president of Blount College, now UT Knoxville.

She shared how the area was originally inhabited by Indigenous tribes such as the Cherokee and Creek Indians, who did not agree with the encroachment of the settlers on the land. To the tribes, land was to be shared by all, and for the settlers, land was to be privately owned.

The history of Cavet Station was the central point of the presentation, as Jan spoke about the ongoing conflict between the Cherokee and the settlers. Describing the battle of Cavet Station, where 38 Revolutionary War soldiers were killed, she spoke about the legacy of several of those men.

At the conclusion, Jan reminded the group about the Bearden History Fair on Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Central Baptist Bearden.

