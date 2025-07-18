I hiked Jakes Creek Trail this week for my wildflower report. The trail starts in Elkmont. At the end of Elkmont Road turn left just before the campground. Follow the road almost a mile. Drive past the parking spaces for the Little River Trail. The parking lot for the Jakes Creek Trail is just before passing the restored historic cabins. The trail is 3.7 miles long and ends at Jakes Gap at the junction of Miry Ridge Trail and Panther Creek Trail. Jakes Creek trail is steep much of the way and would be considered strenuous by most people. Almost two miles up the trail there is a rather large stream crossing with no bridge (not advisable to cross after heavy rain).

Black Cohosh – Few – Past peak bloom.

Canadian Violet – (2) – Past peak bloom.

Common Elderberry – (1) – Still at peak bloom.

Flowering Spurge – Many – Past peak bloom.

Indian Pipe – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom.

Love Vine – Few – Past peak bloom (a little over two miles up the trail).

Pale Jewelweed – Few – Just starting to bloom (first half-mile up trail).

Rosebay Rhododendron – Many – Past peak bloom lower elevation – at peak bloom higher elevation – very beautiful.

Saint John's Wort – Few – Just starting to bloom.

Spotted Jewelweed – (2) – first quarter-mile up trail.

Thimbleweed – Many – Mostly well past peak bloom – first mile up the trail.

White Top Aster – Few – Just starting to bloom.

Wild Hydrangea – (1) – At peak bloom (late bloomer – most finished blooming at least a month ago).

Wood Nettle – Many – Some at peak bloom – some past peak bloom.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

