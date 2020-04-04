Jacobs supports Expo Center site

Mayor Glenn Jacobs recapped his meeting Friday with Gov. Bill Lee and others to discuss local preparedness for a potential outbreak of COVID-19.

“We talked about the preparations being made here in East Tennessee and I appreciate the leadership the Governor is providing. The Expo Center will bring excess beds online and serve as a great alternative care site in the event that it is needed — which is vitally important,” said Jacobs.

Lee issued Executive Order 24 on Friday. The order suspends and/or extends certain deadlines during the stay-at-home period.

Witt closes Clerk’s offices

Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt has suspended all person-to-person transactions including drive-thru services at all locations, effective April 3 until further notice. Witt said the closure is in compliance with Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 23.

Many of the services offered by the Clerk’s Office will still be available online or by mail at Knox County Clerk, P.O. Box 1566, Knoxville TN 37902 or by phone at 865-215-2385.

Registrations expiring in March or April of 2020 have until June 15, 2020, to renew.

Sales of vehicles after March 19, 2020, with a properly assigned Tennessee Title, have a grace period until June 15, 2020, for completion of the application for title and registration.

Driver Licenses expiring between March 12 and May 18, 2020, have an automatic extension of six months from the original expiration date.

More news

Tennessee Department of Education has teamed with PBS stations to offer first-eighth grade students up to 30 hours of standards-aligned instruction per week during the COVID-19 school closures starting Monday, April 6. Info and schedule: PBS Class Schedule

Tennessee Board of Education is set to relax standards for high school graduation and teacher certification requirements in response to mandated school closures: SBE COVID19 Press Release. A video board meeting has been set for April 9.

Knox County trash and recycling centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Knoxville YMCA is offering Emergency Childcare Camps for essential personnel, including healthcare workers and first responders. Info and registration here.

Knox County will pay for COVID-19 testing for some uninsured residents. Only those with symptoms will be tested. To qualify, those without insurance must first call the health department at 865-215-5555. KCHD staff will assess residents over the phone to determine testing options. Walk-in testing is not available.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed through Monday, April 6. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

