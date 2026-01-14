Pulitzer Prize to photographer who studied at Pellissippi State

Review the Washington Post’s July 2024 coverage of the attempted assassination of President Trump, then a candidate for election in 2026, and you will see striking photos by Jabin Botsford, a young man who studied photography in Knoxville while a student at Pellissippi State Community College. (He also interned at the Maryville Daily Times while here.)

Wade Payne, his instructor and an AP photographer, was bragging on Facebook about Jabin’s success. Amazingly, Wade predicted in 2015 that one day Botsford would win a Pulitzer Prize.

“This is a former student of mine at Pellissippi State. Talented doesn’t come CLOSE to describing how good he is. I joke I taught him everything he knows and wish I could take credit for anything, but I can’t.

“I called it 11 years ago! He won a Pulitzer last year!!! SO PROUD OF HIM!”

Sure enough, Wade found his post from January 10, 2015: “Future Pulitzer Prize winner and all-around great guy, Jabin Botsford, yesterday with President Obama! Proud of you, my friend!!!”

When the Pulitzer Prizes were awarded, the Washington Post team of Shawn Boburg, Isaac Arnsdorf, Jabin Botsford, Samuel Oakford and Hannah Knowles accepted the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting.

Jabin Botsford wrote a journal of that day here. Find Jabin’s work on Facebook here or online here.

Tindell named VP of UT System

Melissa Tindell is officially the UT System’s vice president for communications and marketing. The executive committee of the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved President Randy Boyd’s recommendation, making it retroactive to January 1, 2026.

Tindell has been at the university since 2018, serving as interim VP for communications since August 2025.

Her job includes overseeing systemwide communications, marketing, media relations, digital strategy, open records and creative services.

“Melissa brings three decades of experience, sound judgment and a collaborative approach to this role,” said Boyd. “She understands UT’s mission and statewide responsibility, and she has helped strengthen how we tell the story of the value UT delivers to students, communities and the state.”

Tindell’s background includes 30 years of communications leadership experience across the education, health care, government and private sectors. Her previous experience includes communications roles with Knox County Schools, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Alcoa Inc. and Covenant Health System.

She is currently pursuing a doctorate in leadership and decision-making from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She holds a master’s degree in strategic communications from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she worked for the student newspaper, the Daily Beacon, as a sports reporter and its first female sports editor.

In Memoriam

Retired educators who passed away recently include:

Martha Emily “Marty” Barnwell compiled a varied career in education including stints at Brownlow and Flenniken schools in Knoxville. She taught for a year in France and played the flute with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Obituary here.

James Gerald Coffman, 92, of Washburn, who taught for 17 years as the agriculture teacher at Washburn High School. He later held positions in regional vocational education and school bus safety. Obituary here.

John Edmond “Coach” Faulkner, 86, of LaFollette, who was the track coach at Campbell County High School from 1975-89. He coached Williamsburg (KY) High School to a state championship in 1994. Obituary here.

Rita V. Fulp, 75, earned her degree from Knoxville College and worked as a teacher in Knox County until her retirement. She was deeply committed to her students and remained passionate about education throughout her life. Obituary here.

Jimmie Guinn Gregory, 90, of Maryville, a lifelong educator and coach, he worked in Blount County Schools for more than 50 years. He was inducted into both the Blount County Education and Sports Halls of Fame. Obituary here.

Mary Kathern “Kate” Hale, 86, was the resident hairdresser in Andersonville for many years before teaching cosmetology at North Knox Vocational School in Halls from 1971, when the program was established, until 1997 when she retired. Obituary here.

Terry Lee Rozelle, 77, dedicated his career to music education, serving as a band director in Knox County for many years, most notably at Powell High School. A Chattanooga native, he played in the Pride of the Southland Band at UT. His obituary is here.

George M. “Mike” Slusher, 77, of Clinton, taught twice in Anderson County – first at Glen Alpine High School in Clinton, then for a brief time in Savannah, Georgia, with a return to Anderson County Schools where he retired with over 35 years of service. Obituary here.

Frances Richesin Norwood, 93, of Gatlinburg, was a lifelong teacher in the Sevier County School System, most of those years at Caton’s Chapel Elementary. The full obituary is here.

Notes & Quotes

Dinesh Danny argues in his new book, Autism Causes Unveiled, that birth related brain injuries, often associated with medical interventions, may be an overlooked driver in the autism epidemic. He contends that a 45-year legal deadlock, reinforced by insurance carriers, pharmaceutical interests and entrenched clinical protocols, has suppressed crucial evidence and thwarted accountability. Danny is seeking law firm and philanthropic partners willing to examine hospital records, test the claims in court, and confront the systemic barriers that have kept families from answers. He invites rigorous, balanced scrutiny, including contrary expert views, and is prepared to discuss data, case histories, and parent testimonials referenced in the book. Info here.

Jessica Conatser, principal of Grand Oaks Elementary School in Anderson County Schools, was named the East Grand Division Principal of the Year by the state Department of Education. Cailtin Bullard, principal of the Discovery School in Murfreesboro City Schools, was named the Middle Grand Division winner. Amy Wooley, principal of West Chester Elementary School in Chester County Schools, was named the West Grand Division winner.