The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee’s 4th annual Hunger Action Month Kick-Off Breakfast was held on Thursday, August 28, 2025, hosted by Chambers of Commerce from Farragut/ West Knox, Blount County and Loudon County.

National Hunger Action Month is held every September, when food banks and hunger-relief organizations, in partnership with Feeding America, work to raise awareness and inspire action against hunger in America.

Get involved by wearing orange, the color of hunger relief (not just for the Vols), volunteering your time, donating to local food banks, and advocating for long-term solutions to end hunger.

For this event, guests were asked to bring peanut butter, and bring it they did! Barrels of peanut butter were donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

One group of soldiers from the US Air Force pulled in a carrier loaded with peanut butter donated from their I.G. Brown Training & Education Center located in Louisville, Tennessee.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

Follow Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.