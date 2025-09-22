Elaine Streno, chief executive officer of Second Harvest of East Tennessee, reminds us that inflation is making it harder than ever for families to afford groceries, and fresh produce is often the first thing cut from tight budgets.

At Second Harvest, we’re working to help families with fresh, nutritious food. Last year alone, 7.3 million pounds of fruits and vegetables made up more than a quarter of all the food we distributed.

Hunger Action Month is our chance to rally together. Here in East Tennessee, 213,970 of us are at risk of hunger and unsure where the next meal will come from. Half of these neighbors earn too much to qualify for SNAP benefits, yet still struggle to put food on the table.

At Second Harvest, 95.3% of every dollar goes directly to hunger-relief programs, creating opportunity, stability and hope for our community.

This September, you can help us Nourish the Future: by ensuring that every child, family and senior has access not just to food, but to staples like fresh produce, meat and dairy, that fuel fulfilling futures.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

Follow Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.