Pet owners and their four-legged friends are invited to the John T. O’Connor Center’s on Friday, October 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for the first Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest and Parade at the center, 611 Winona Street in Knoxville.

Participants are encouraged to dress up their pets for a chance to win prizes in multiple categories. The entry fee is $15, with proceeds supporting the center’s programs for older adults.

“We can’t wait to see pets and their owners dressed up for a howling good time,” said Mary Sibbett, program manager. “We’ll also have community resources and pet vendors for a one-stop-shop of spooky fun.”

A Ham ‘n Goodys food truck will be on site from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. A portion of cookie sales will benefit the center. The pet parade begins at noon, with costumed animals and their owners strutting for a panel of celebrity judges.

New sponsors are welcome. A $25 contribution secures table space to promote a product or business at the event. Presenting sponsors include Wisdom Insurance Network, River Dog Bakery, and Ham ‘n Goodys.

To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, call 865-523-1135 or visit https://tinyurl.com/JTOHowlOWeen.

The John T. O’Connor Center serves Knox County residents age 50 and older, offering health services, fitness classes, recreational activities, and educational programs. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Membership is free, though some classes may have a small fee.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.