I love the changing of seasons and the anticipation of what lies ahead. Fall brings crisp weather, clearer skies, and cool mornings with warm afternoons. I like sweaters, bonfires, and football games, but get bored by November, just in time for another change.

With lower temperatures, everyone moves more intently, as schedules fill up and lazy summer days are left behind. Picking the last flowers of the summer is bittersweet; the blooms are gone, but the seeds are saved for the future. It has been a good summer for sure; what’s next?

