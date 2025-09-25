It is hard to believe that September is coming to an end already! During the week of September 15-19, 2025, a total of 1,359 documents were added to Knox County’s property records. Among those were 299 loans valued at $ 148.67 million. The highest-valued loan was funded by Walker & Dunlop, LLC, for $41.38 million. Renasant Bank loaned $9.12 million. Y-12 Federal Credit Union loaned $8.21 million, and Capital One Bank N. A. backed a loan of $7.5 million. The other large mortgages are below:

240 property sales totaled $151.80 million. These included 13 properties that sold for over $1 million, yet only two were commercial transactions. Both were apartment complexes.

In East Knoxville, the Gardens at Knoxwood Apartments on Wimpole Avenue has a new owner. TGA Knoxville, LLC bought the complex from 2627 Wimpole Ave, LLC for $9.25 million. The other apartments are at the corner of Outlet Drive and Snyder Road in West Knoxville. Passco Turkey Creek DST sold the Avery at Turkey Creek Apartments to Turkey Creek Gardens, LP, for $58.5 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through September 19, 2025:

You are probably aware that property fraud can occur. We offer a free fraud alert program for all property owners in Knox County. Signing up is simple and free. Once you are enrolled, if any documents are recorded in your name, you’ll receive an email notification. Signing up is easy—visit our website at https://alertme.knoxrod.org, then follow the prompts. If you encounter any issues with enrolling, you can call us at 865-215-2330.

Have a great weekend and Go Vols!

Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

On the Grow is sponsored by Hallsdale Powell Utility District.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.