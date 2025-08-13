The return of the beloved Knoxville Smokies to downtown Knoxville has been nothing short of historic. All season long, the city has been celebrating its rich baseball legacy with special programs, talks and a dedicated exhibition at the East Tennessee History Center.

As the Smokies wrap up their first season back, the festivities culminate in a grand event: the History Hootenanny on Saturday, August 16, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Now in its fourth year, the History Hootenanny honors East Tennessee’s vibrant past and present. This year’s celebration features a full day of activities including lectures, live music, walking tours, shuttles to historic homes, and children’s programming. A highlight of the day will be a series of film screenings at the Tennessee Theatre, hosted by the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS).

The screenings begin with a special documentary marking 20 years of TAMIS, showcasing its work preserving East Tennessee’s cultural history through film and audio. The day concludes with a screening of Clarence Brown’s 1951 classic Angels in the Outfield, a film with deep Knoxville roots — its lead character is based on local baseball legend Billy Meyer.

Tennessee Theatre Screening Schedule

11 a.m. – Tennessee Theatre Open House begins

12-1 p.m. – TAMIS at Twenty

A short documentary celebrating TAMIS’s two decades of preserving East Tennessee’s audio-visual heritage, followed by rare footage from the archives.

1-2 p.m. & 3-4 p.m. – Tennessee Theatre Open House continues

& – Tennessee Theatre Open House continues 2-3 p.m. – Home Runs and Home Teams

A curated collection of videos tied to the Museum of East Tennessee History’s baseball exhibit, featuring women’s teams, Negro leagues, and vintage Knoxville Smokies footage from Bill Meyer Stadium.

3 p.m.– Jack Neely presents on Angels in the Outfield (at the East Tennessee History Center)

A talk exploring the film’s Knoxville connections and its portrayal of Billy Meyer.

4-6 p.m.– Screening of Angels in the Outfield

Directed by Knoxville native Clarence Brown, this 1951 comedy stars Paul Douglas and Janet Leigh. The film follows a fiery baseball manager who hears an angel’s voice urging him to change his ways. Cameos include Bing Crosby and baseball legends Ty Cobb and Joe DiMaggio.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

