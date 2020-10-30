Hiking ‘Wildcat’ to speak in Sevierville

GSM Outfitters is hosting An Evening with Bert “Wildcat” Emmerson, Triple Crown Hiker, 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at 3275 Wears Valley Road, Ste. B, Sevierville. Info: GSM Outfitters at 865-366-2608.

As a Triple Crown Hiker, Emmerson has hiked all 7,900 miles (on foot) of The Appalachian Trail, The Pacific Crest Trail and The Continental Divide.

Learn about the backcountry, how to plan a thru hike, gear options and what to expect during your adventure. GMS Outfitters is asking attendees to RSVP on our Facebook event page and to wear a mask when indoors. The free event is co-hosted by the Mountain Appreciation Society

Bert is happy to share his knowledge and help you with your hiking goals. He is down to earth, interesting and helpful. Complimentary food, non-alcoholic drinks and giveaways to thank folks for coming by.

Virtual Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Info: Knoxville Track Club. Virtual races allow registrants to participate in a flexible time frame throughout the week of Nov. 7-15. Start line, mile markers and finish line for all courses will be painted. Runners and walkers welcomed. Details and registration online.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.