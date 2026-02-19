During the week of February 9-13, 2026, a total of 1,381 new documents were recorded in the Register’s office. Included were 308 mortgages recorded as trust deeds with a total value of $203.75 million. The largest loan of the week was $28.46 million, backed by Capital One NA. The second largest was $10.78 million, loaned by Arena Sirec Lender I, LLC. There were 13 others for amounts exceeding $1 million:

Property sales on warranty deeds accounted for 185 transactions with a cumulative value of $79.08 million. Seven were properties with prices of over $1 million, three of which were commercial property transfers. The Broadway Shopping Center, next to Fulton High School, was the week’s most expensive sale. Broadway Center Partnership sold the center and the out parcels, not including Kroger, to TSC Broadway Shopping Center RE, LLC for $11.35 million.

The Firestone Complete Auto Care center in front of Food City on Clinton Highway was also on the sale list last week. Palmetto Knoxville-Clinton Hwy, LLC, sold the property to Vista Panther Partners III, LLC for $3 million.

The last high-value transfer is a group of six residential rental properties sold by a private estate. Cowboy Capital Investment Group LLC, purchased the properties for $1.01 million.

Our year-to-date comparison numbers have been updated as of February 13, 2026:

