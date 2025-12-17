Hero Kid sponsors and guests gathered on Monday at the Bloom Center to celebrate Danyra Nettinger, an extraordinary individual whose selflessness and dedication embody the spirit of community service.

Danyra, or Nyra as she is fondly known, has gone above and beyond to make a difference in our community, and the nomination we received earned her the summer campaign for the Hero Kid Award.

Whether it’s through volunteering at local shelters, organizing fundraisers, or simply lending a helping hand to those in need, Nyra has shown us what it truly means to be a hero. Her compassion knows no bounds, and her enthusiasm for helping others is nothing short of inspiring.

Nyra has been resilient throughout her childhood, entering foster care at nine years of age and facing many challenges. At twelve, she was placed with a loving family who saw her potential. They provided her with the stability, support, and encouragement as she continued to develop her heart to help others.

At a young age, Nrya made a significant impact. She recognizes the challenges faced by those around her and takes action, demonstrating that one person can indeed change the world—one act of kindness at a time.

Through various service projects, Nyra began a journey with the Boys and Girls Club Teen Job Training Program, participating in volunteer opportunities at charity runs, golf tournaments, and family outreach events, to support other children facing hardships similar to her own.

During her senior year, Nyra spent every Tuesday volunteering at The Bloom Center, working with special-needs high school students and adults to build their job-training skills through gardening. She has helped to make a lasting impact on over 15 peers in under one school year.

She babysits and works one-on-one with other kids in foster care to build their learning and calm them in their hardest moments. She has been volunteering for a church-run program called Uniquely Growing in Christ, assisting with hosting respite nights for special-needs adults to participate in activities and enjoy quality time with others, giving their parents a break as well.

Nyra’s commitment to serving others sets a remarkable example for young and old alike and reminds us all of the power of community.

We are proud of the light Nyra Nettinger brings into others’ lives and honored to recognize her as a Hero Kid.

KnoxTNToday, First Bank, Food City, and Wallace Real Estate sponsored this Hero Kid Award.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.