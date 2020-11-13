Help friends and pets in need

Food City has launched its third annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months. Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. The drive will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area at a critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

Beginning Nov. 11 and continuing through Dec. 31, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for $10 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations. Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.

Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City, said it’s a way to help those in need “right here in our own area.” And Smith added, “We’re hoping to set a new record with this year’s drive to help our neighbors and furry friends in need.”

Buy a butt at Powell: Food City’s smoke wagon will be in front of the Powell Food City, 7350 Clinton Highway, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13-14, starting at 10 a.m. each day and operating while supplies last. Customers may buy smoked pork in sandwich form or a rack of ribs or a butt roast.

Race Against Hunger, a program to support hunger relief organizations, will continue through Dec. 1 at Food City stores. Customers can make a $1, $3 or $5 donation at checkout. Approximately six meals are provided for every dollar donated. Food City has hosted this event since 1992.

Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway or a $2,500 contribution made to the charity of their choice. “Thanks to the support of our loyal customers and associates, last year’s program raised over $562,000 and we hope to raise even more this year,” said Smith.

School Bucks Challenge: Food City has pledged $700,000 in contributions for this school year. For every $1 you spend, using your Food City ValuCard, you’ll receive 1 point for your designated school. All you have to do is register one time and link your ValuCard to your preferred school. Info: School Bucks Coordinator Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.

Seasonal flu vaccine are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability. Visit foodcity.com for a list of immunizing locations. Other vaccines, including pneumonia and shingles shots, will be available as well. Please consult your local Food City Pharmacy or visit foodcity.com for details.

Food City ad effective today and Saturday, Nov. 13-14, is here: Food City_11.13 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.