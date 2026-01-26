As the Knox County sheriff’s primary approaches, voters are asking practical questions: What does the sheriff actually control? How is success measured? And how much of the job is management rather than messaging?

To provide clarity, I invited every declared candidate for Knox County Sheriff to respond to the same five questions focused on governance rather than campaign slogans. Each candidate received the same word limits and deadline. The goal was to compare how candidates understand transparency, performance, budgets and the limits of the office.

Transparency: What should the public see?

All responding candidates emphasized transparency, but framed it differently.

Jimmy “J.J.” Jones pointed to policies, procedures, and use-of-force review. “When questions arise about an incident, relevant footage should be reviewed promptly and released when legally permissible,” Jones wrote, adding that clear explanations are important when information cannot yet be shared.

Brent Gibson focused on financial transparency. “The sheriff’s office manages substantial public funds,” he wrote, arguing that spending information should be easier for the public to locate and understand. On critical incidents, Gibson said that when facts are known and disclosure does not compromise investigations, “withholding those confirmed details only invites speculation.”

David Amburn proposed quarterly public briefings and community meetings. “The public deserves clear, timely information about how the sheriff’s office operates and spends tax dollars,” Amburn wrote, emphasizing aggregate data, redacted reports, and consistent disclosure policies.

Measuring success: data, trust, or both?

Candidates also differed in how they would evaluate success in their first year.

Jones said he would focus on response times, crime trends and public confidence, writing that together they “offer a complete picture of performance and effectiveness.”

Gibson moved away from traditional crime metrics, arguing that leadership should be evaluated through internal and community feedback. “It is not enough to occupy a leadership position if the people who serve alongside you do not feel supported,” he wrote, proposing 360-degree evaluations and anonymous surveys.

Amburn emphasized operational data, prioritizing reductions in violent crime, drug activity, and overdoses. “Protecting the men and women who serve must always come first,” he wrote, adding that response times, DUI arrests, and overtime hours are key indicators of agency health.

Budget reality: A $114 million office

According to the county’s proposed 2025–26 operating plan, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office would manage a budget of approximately $114.6 million, making it one of the largest departments in county government.

Jones and Gibson both said they would first review and reallocate existing resources before requesting additional funding, citing efficiency and accountability. Jones noted that jail overcrowding may eventually require county commission involvement.

Amburn framed budget needs around county growth, arguing that staffing and resources must scale with expanding neighborhoods and development to maintain response times and safety.

Juvenile detention: Authority has limits

All candidates acknowledged that the Knox County Juvenile Detention Facility operates outside the sheriff’s direct administrative control.

Recent reporting indicates county leaders are considering shifting oversight of the facility to a juvenile court judge, highlighting that responsibility is shared and evolving.

Jones and Gibson said the sheriff’s role would be cooperative rather than operational. Amburn cautioned that placing the facility under sheriff control would require significant upgrades, estimating more than $2 million in safety and security costs alone.

Who responded — and who didn’t

Responses were received from Jones, Gibson, and Amburn.

Mike Davis, a former Knox County deputy and retired DEA agent, did not submit responses by the stated deadline.

Chris Allison, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office detective, confirmed receipt of the questions and later withdrew from the race.

Why this matters

The sheriff’s office is not just a law enforcement role; it is a large administrative position overseeing personnel, budgets, detention operations, and interagency coordination. Understanding how candidates define transparency, measure success, and recognize the limits of their authority can help voters move beyond slogans and make informed decisions.

This article is intended for voter education and does not endorse any candidate.

Det. Brandon Burley (Ret.), M.P.A., is a criminal justice educator whose academic work focuses on reducing recidivism through public policy. He has authored several criminal justice books and has been published in national law enforcement publications.

