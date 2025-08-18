Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

National headlines

Congress: The House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on a recess.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Farragut Receives Excellence Award: The town of Farragut received an Excellence in Innovation Award from the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) during the organization’s annual meeting in August. The award was recognition for the town’s Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). Farragut’s ATMS project was completed in spring 2025. The goal was to address traffic issues resulting from a growth in population both inside and outside of town.

Master Gardeners events Monday, August 18: 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Knoxville Botanical Gardens, 2649 Boyd’s Bridge Pike from 5:30 – 7 p.m. join the Tennessee Smart Yard Workshop.

Ken Schwall, WBIR icon, passes: Schwall passed away last week at the age of 79. His family invites all who knew him to attend his memorial service on Saturday. Read more at WBIR.

Anderson County prosecutor Emily Abbott to be Knox County’s Criminal Court judge Gov. Bill Lees office made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Knoxville Choral Society 75th Anniversary: The 2025-26 season will feature beloved masterworks, festive holiday traditions, inspiring collaborations with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, and a brand-new commissioned work by Assistant Director and Accompanist, Andrew Duncan. For more information about the season or to purchase tickets, visit www.knoxvillechoralsociety.org.

Mike Davis announces candidacy for sheriff: A retired federal law enforcement agent, Mike Davis, announced his intentions to run for Knox County Sheriff in the 2026 election. The Republican primary is slated for May 5, 2026, and the general election will be August 6, 2026.

Early voting for city of Knoxville primary election Aug. 6-21. Eligible city voters who live in these districts can vote for Knoxville City Council candidates: 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Polls are generally open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find a sample ballot here. For more information, go to the election website https://knoxcounty.org/election/.

Weather: Sunny and Hot According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

