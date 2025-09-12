Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

Local headlines

Reneé Kesler was named the official African American Historian. At a City Council meeting in August, Kesler was recognized as the City of Knoxville’s official African American Historian. Full story on WBIR.

Red Bull Championship Run Red Bull of America is sponsoring this race on Saturday, September 13, 4 -7 p.m. at Volunteer Landing , 400 Neyland Drive Knoxville, TN 37902. It is FREE to spectate and $10 to compete.

Pilot-YMCA Triathlon This event is planned for Sunday, September 14, 7 a.m.-noon at Pilot YMCA, 400 N. Winslow Road.

Market Square Farmers’ Market Every Saturday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nourish Knoxville operates four producer-only farmers’ markets in Knoxville, Tennessee. Everything sold at our farmers’ markets is grown/raised/produced by the vendor within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee.

5th Annual Hall’s Farmer’s Market Sponsored by the Halls Crossroads Women’s League every Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon at Beaver Dam Baptist Church | 4328 E. Emory Rd., Knoxville, 37938. Offered at the market: local seasonal produce, fresh bakery goodies, local honey, handmade aprons & hand-created crafts, and so much more, including free arts & crafts for the kiddos in the Kidz Korner.

From Country to Courts Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond talks with Judge Chuck Cerny about the county’s DUI Court program: how it works, who qualifies, and the intensive steps participants take to break the cycle of impaired driving. Listen here.

Ijams Nature Center Ijams has programs, activities and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: Mid 80’s with sunny skies According to the National Weather Service, today is sunny, with a high near 85 and tonight’s low is around 57. The weekend will be a repeat on Saturday and Sunday.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

