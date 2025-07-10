HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: Former South Korean president arrested/ Tariffs on Brazil go into effect/ Running of Bulls in Spain already deadly/ Ceasefire talks/ Rubio visits Asia. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

National headlines

Recent national events: 170 missing in Texas floods/ TSA to allow shoes on at airline checkin/ Senate advances Monarez for CDC Director. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

State headlines

Local headlines

Weather: A little cooler with a chance of rain. According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Thursday Night, we have a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Friday comes with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Knox County student athletes could pay own insurance: On Tuesday, the Knox County school board proposed an insurance change for athletes, which would make athletes’ families pay for their own insurance. See full article on WBIR.

Applications open for Emerging Leaders Council: Applications are available for Knoxville youth interested in accelerating their leadership potential as members of Mayor Indya Kincannon’s Emerging Leaders Council. Applications are due August 1, 2025. Information and applications are posted at https://bit.ly/KnoxEmergingLeaders.

