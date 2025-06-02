HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

China and U.S. arguing tariffs, again. President Donald Trump, saying he will no longer be a nice guy, claims China has broken an agreement with the United States. Trump did not elaborate on the violation, but did say he was hopeful he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would work out the differences.

UK increasing defense spending. Defence Secretary John Healey said defence spending will rise to 3% of GDP by 2034, reaching 2.5% by April 2027.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress. Congress is not meeting today but will start back tomorrow.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

President Trump to double tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. The President has said the increase would reach 50 percent.

State headlines:

Three UT campuses have been selected by THEC to receive Rural Health Care Pathways Expansion Grants. UT Knoxville, UT Martin and the UT Health Science Center will receive the combined investment of more than $5 million from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to support initiatives that expand access, strengthen pipelines and prepare more Tennesseans for careers in health care.

260+ guardsmen heading for Middle East. Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard departed from Knoxville and Smyrna for a year-long deployment after pre-deployment training in Texas. See WBIR for full article.

Fireflies at Norton Creek GSMNP. Located on private land adjacent to the national park, Norton Creek offers expert-guided viewing of the synchronous and other firefly species. Proceeds support work in the Smokies. Four nights to choose from – June 5, 6, 7 and 8. Register online.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny days are here again! According to the National Weather Service, today is sunny with high near 79 and a low around 56. Sunny and warmer on Tuesday with a high near 86.

Junior Rangers has two programs this week. On Tuesday, June 3, 9:30 a.m., Seven Islands State Birding Park will provide hands-on activities, games and outdoor exploration teaching participants how animals survive in the wild, what makes each species special, and how we can help protect their habitats. Cost is $5. Register online. On Thursday, June 5, noon, Seven Islands State Birding Park will lead Water Safety and Sampling with participants learning the basics of staying safe around water. Group will go to the river to investigate water quality, search for aquatic critters and discover how clean water helps people, wildlife and ecosystems thrive. Cost $5. Register online.

Remember to, fact-check information:

