World headlines:

42 countries support EU, UK and Ukraine tribunal. The new tribunal was launched to prosecute Russian officials responsible for war crimes against Ukraine.

President Trump goes to Persian Gulf region this week. The trip with include traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and having discussions about key world issues with those leaders.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress has two meetings scheduled today: here.

Stocks reacting to tariff changes: Follow the stock market: Market Watch

Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter dies at 85: Justice Souter served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1990 to 2009. Read his bio here.

Hayden fired as Librarian of Congress. Carla Hayden, the first women and the first Black Librarian of Congress, has been fired by the administration with no explanation. The Senate confirmed her to a 10-year term in 2016 with a 74-18 vote.

State headlines:

Education Freedom Scholarships go live on Thursday: On May 15 at 1 p.m., the universal school choice program applications will be available. Learn more and apply at www.tneducationfreedom.com.

Guided kayak tour: Thursday, May 15, at 6 p.m. Ranger Jacob Mayfield will give a guided kayak tour of Cove Lake State Park. Moderately easy tour, great for beginners. Kayaks, paddles and personal flotation provided. Register online. Cost $15.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain, Rain, Go Away! According to the National Weather Service, we have a 90% chance showers and possibly thunderstorms with a high near 75. Tonight is same forecast with a low around 60. Tuesday is a repeat of Monday.

Commissioners to meet with Snowden today. Commissioners Larsen Jay and Angela Russell will meet with Engineering and Public Works Director Jim Snowden. at 205 Baxter Avenue, (5/12/25) beginning 10 a.m. The discussion will cover past, present and future projects related to the Northshore pedestrian corridor and roadway safety. Public is invited.

TDEC opens accessible venues at Seven Islands State Birding Park. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation held a ribbon-cutting event Saturday, May 10, for a new fully accessible fishing pier and boat launch at 2809 Kelly Lane in Kodak, Tennessee.

Free guided hike: Thursday, May 15, at 10 a.m. on the Concord Trails, Legacy Parks Foundation will host a guided hike starting by the dog park, following the wooded, shady Main Loop to Lake Loop along the shores of the lake. Register online.

