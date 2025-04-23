Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Pope to lie in state for three days: Funeral Saturday Pope Francis’ funeral will take place on Saturday in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome with Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, presiding over the ceremony. President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine are among the world leaders who plan to attend the funeral.

National headlines:

Google vs Government in court. Google is in court for a multi-week hearing about its monopoly in the online search business. This issue: the government wants Google to sell its Chrome browser and Google would prefer a compromise of restrictions of its placement on browsers and smart phones.

Keep up with Congress Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch

State headlines:

Explore with a ranger: Activities for all Tennessee park rangers offer a variety of activities. Ranger-led activities are offered consistently between June and October, with limited programming at other times of the year. Use the calendar to find scheduled activities. Check at visitor centers for additional offerings or to confirm calendar listings.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain still here today and tomorrow: According to the National Weather Service, we will have 50/50 chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. or mostly cloudy skies, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Tonight, the showers and thunderstorms will most likely return and remain through Thursday.

Wreath placement at Vietnam War Monument on Thursday.The Vietnam War was the second longest war in our history, lasting 20 years and costing almost 60,000 American lives. To honor those who fought and died and commemorate the 50 years since the war ended, wreath placements will be held tomorrow simultaneously across the nation. Knoxville will participate with a wreath being placed at the Vietnam War Monument at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial in World’s Fair Park.

Knox County Schools graduation schedule: The dates are as follows:

K.A.E.C.: May 15, 1 p.m. in K.A.E.C. Gym

May 15, 1 p.m. in K.A.E.C. Gym Karns High : May 15, 5:30 p.m. on Karns Field

: May 15, 5:30 p.m. on Karns Field Bearden High : May 15, 8 p.m. on Bearden Field

: May 15, 8 p.m. on Bearden Field Ridgedale : May 16, 1 p.m. in Ridgedale Gym

: May 16, 1 p.m. in Ridgedale Gym Gibbs High : May 16, 5:30 p.m. on Gibbs Field

: May 16, 5:30 p.m. on Gibbs Field Carter High : May 16, 8 p.m. on Carter Field

: May 16, 8 p.m. on Carter Field Austin-East Magnet High : May 17, 9 a.m. on Austin-East Field

: May 17, 9 a.m. on Austin-East Field Knox County Virtual School : May 17, noon in Bearden Auditorium

: May 17, noon in Bearden Auditorium Career Magnet Academy : May 17, 4 p.m. in Bearden Auditorium

: May 17, 4 p.m. in Bearden Auditorium L&N STEM Academy : May 17, 6 p.m. on Bearden Field

: May 17, 6 p.m. on Bearden Field West High School : May 17, 8 p.m. on West Field

: May 17, 8 p.m. on West Field Farragut High : May 18, 7 p.m. on Farragut Field

: May 18, 7 p.m. on Farragut Field Rain Date: Monday, May 19

Paul Kelley Volunteer Academy : May 20, 5:30 p.m. on West Field

: May 20, 5:30 p.m. on West Field South-Doyle High : May 20, 8 p.m. on South-Doyle Field

: May 20, 8 p.m. on South-Doyle Field Hardin Valley Academy : May 21, 7 p.m. on HVA Field

: May 21, 7 p.m. on HVA Field Halls High : May 22, 5:30 p.m. on Halls Field

: May 22, 5:30 p.m. on Halls Field Powell High : May 22, 8 p.m. on Powell Field

: May 22, 8 p.m. on Powell Field Fulton High : May 23, 5:30 p.m. on Fulton Field

: May 23, 5:30 p.m. on Fulton Field Central High : May 23, 8 p.m. on Central Field

: May 23, 8 p.m. on Central Field Rain Date: Saturday, May 24

Graduations will be streamed on KnoxGrads.com and archived on the system’s YouTube channel.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.