Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Pope advances five to sainthood

The Catholic News Agency released the news that Pope Francis has advanced five people’s paths to sainthood after approving decrees promulgated by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. Blessed Peter To Rot of Papua New Guinea, Blessed Ignatius Shoukrallah Maloyan of Turkey and Blessed María Carmen of Venezuela will be proclaimed saints of the Church. The pope also approved the beatification of Italian diocesan priest Carmelo De Palma and declared Brazilian priest José Antônio de Maria Ibiapina a “venerable” of the Church.

National headlines:

Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling approximately 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products that may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The following products are subject to recall:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “G1804” ink-jetted on the carton.

Keep up with Congress

21 meetings scheduled for Congress today: here.

Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Caine in confirmation hearings

Retired Lt. Gen. Dan Caine faced questions from senators Tuesday during his confirmation hearing as President Trump’s nominee to chair the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Caine promised to be apolitical and candid in his advice to the president.

State headlines:

Rabies vaccine baits coming to East TN counties

The USDA is dropping more than 400,000 oral rabies vaccine baits in East Tennessee counties during the first two weeks of April. The distribution by small airplanes and helicopters will prevent the rabies virus and the baits are safe for many species of animals, including domestic dogs and cats. Citizens are asked to leave the baits undisturbed if they encounter them but if contact is made, immediately rinse the contact area with warm water and soap.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, warm, no rain until Wednesday night

According to the National Weather Service, today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Tonight will see mild temperatures around 67. Thursday’s high near 87 will definitely heat us up and with wind gusts of up to 30 mph, a burn ban may be in effect in your area.

KPD 2024 award recipients honored

The Knoxville Police Department recognized its 2024 award recipients for their above-and-beyond service during its annual Employee Recognition Luncheon last week: here.

Officer Seth Blaine and Detective Tim Riddle were honored as the 2024 Officer of the Year recipients.

and Detective were honored as the 2024 Officer of the Year recipients. Wellness coordinator and volunteer chaplain Mike Patty was presented with the 2024 Employee of the Year award.

was presented with the 2024 Employee of the Year award. Michael Geddings was 2024 winner of the Mike Waggoner Leadership Award.

was 2024 winner of the Mike Waggoner Leadership Award. Benaiah Heltonwas selected as the 2024 Explorer of the Year.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.