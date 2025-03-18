Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Oops! Let’s leave bourbon alone

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said the European Union might have made a mistake in targeting U.S. bourbon for additional taxes.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 200% tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products from the EU if it does not remove its planned tax on U.S. bourbon.

U.S. involved in another war?

The U.S. launched airstrikes on Saturday and Monday against the Iran-aligned Houthis group in Yemen. An armed movement, the Houthis have taken control of many parts of Yemen and have launched attacks on ships off its coast since November 2023. The Houthis have been described as a menace to global trade by the U.S. and its allies.

National headlines:

Retail sales show modest February increase

Retail sales rose 0.2% last month after a revised 1.2% decline in January, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Monday. The January decline has been blamed on a variety of factors: winter storms, California fires, threats of tariffs and other influences. The January decline followed hefty gains in the last quarter of 2024.

What’s happening in Congress

The Congress website reports all action done daily, weekly and monthly by the members. The most recent 119th Congress legislation calendar business day is listed first. Note that bills may pass in both the House and Senate on the same day, so daily totals might not equal the sum of House plus Senate totals. Bills the president has acted on are in the last column.

State headlines:

UTIA provides detailed gardening calendar

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture provides a year-round gardening calendar. The experts provide guidance on cool-season and warm-season crop planting as well as monthly schedules for garden maintenance. The recommendations cover the entire state of Tennessee so adjust for your area. See the full Calendar here including a fillable PDF version.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, warm, no rain until Wednesday night

According the National Weather Service, today will be sunny with a high near 70 turning partly cloudy overnight with a low of 45. Wednesday is forecast to be warmer at a high near 76 with partly sunny skies and gusty winds. Rain may return overnight Wednesday.

Oakes Farm Tulip Festival begins Saturday: Tickets available now

Oakes Farm is opening its 25th year with a first annual Tulip Festival, beginning on Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. and lasting for approximately three weeks. The farm will be open daily, except Mondays at varying times: Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. -7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday noon-7 p.m. Tickets are $17.95 and include admission to all the festival events. Check the website to secure your date and time.

Crispy Cones opening in Knoxville

Crispy Cones, as featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, plans a grand opening in Knoxville for Friday, March 28, 2025, at 6736 Malone Creek Dr., Suite B, Knoxville, TN 37931. Crispy Cones has signature freshly baked, cinnamon-sugar-dusted cones filled with creamy soft-serve and gourmet toppings.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

