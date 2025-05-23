HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Careful what you say; It could cost your job. The Japanese Farm Minister recently said his supporters provided all his rice so he never had to buy any. With the high-priced staple being produced mostly on small local farms by struggling elderly, the comment was so ill received, the minister resigned his position.

National headlines:

Galactic politics: ‘The force be with you’ may be real. U.S. President Donald Trump is planning for a new missile defense system described as Golden Dome that will counter future aerial threats. The U.S. may have a partner in Canada whose government said it is in talks over joining the proposed defense system.

No Tax on Tips Act passes Senate, goes to House. The bill would eliminate federal taxes on tips and establish a new tax deduction of up to $25,000 for tips, among other things.

State headlines:

Find your summer in the mountains. Between colorful festivals and mountain-made spirits, here are just a few ways visitors can make the most of summer in this scenic pocket of East Tennessee:

Float the Little River with River Rat Tubing or swim at the Wye, a natural fork in the river and a favorite local swimming hole.

with River Rat Tubing or swim at the Wye, a natural fork in the river and a favorite local swimming hole. Hike to Abrams Falls in Cades Cove, a scenic trail ending in a dramatic waterfall.

in Cades Cove, a scenic trail ending in a dramatic waterfall. Explore Tuckaleechee Caverns — a cool 58°F year-round, it’s a perfect underground oasis on hot days.

— a cool 58°F year-round, it’s a perfect underground oasis on hot days. Bike or walk the Cades Cove Loop Road car-free on Wednesdays from June 18 to September 24, 2025 — no cars, just wildlife, wildflowers and mountain air.

on Wednesdays from — no cars, just wildlife, wildflowers and mountain air. Ride Vee Hollow , Townsend’s new mountain biking park with over 14 miles of trail across all difficulty levels.

, Townsend’s new mountain biking park with over 14 miles of trail across all difficulty levels. Unwind after a day outdoors at a local brewery or distillery, including Company Distilling with its scenic patio and small-batch spirits.

Local headlines:

Weather: Mostly sunny for a couple of days. According to the National Weather Service, today is going to be a sunny mild day with a high near 70 and the low a cool 49. Saturday repeats with a few degrees increase of a high near 73 and a low around 56. We return to a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with a high near 79 and a low around 64.

Free aerial showcase Saturday. Join Aerial Showcase – D1 Knoxville for its free aerial showcase, featuring performances on silks and hoop tomorrow, 1-2 p.m., 10258 Hardin Valley Road, 37932. The venue requests that guests bring their own seating.

Public service closures on Memorial Day. The city of Knoxville announced that a few of its offices will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday. Knoxville Area Transit will also operate on a Sunday schedule.

