World headlines

Russian forces put thousands of Ukraine citizens in prison

According to a story in the Washington Post, Russia has illegally put thousands of civilians in prison during their advance.

Israeli troops withdraw in the ceasefire agreement and Hamas claims violations

On Sunday, Israeli troops withdrew from the four-mile strip, the Netzarim Corrido, that divides northern and southern Gaza as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. On Monday, Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire violations and said it will stop releasing hostages.

National headlines

Two million baked goods recalled

The recalled products were produced before Dec. 13, 2024, and include a mix of baked goods, some of which were sold at Dunkin.’

The recall went into effect on Jan. 7, but was upgraded on Feb. 4 to a Class II, which is defined by the F.D.A. as “a situation in which use of, or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Cost of eggs driven by bird flu

The cost of eggs is almost three times as much year over year with a dozen white eggs above $7.30 at wholesale. Close to 70 million chickens have been culled since early 2024. Some restaurants and retailers are enacting charges and restrictions to overcome the cost escalation. Trader Joe, for instance, is limiting customers to one dozen and Waffle House is adding a per egg surcharge.

Penny production could stop

President Trump directed the Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, to halt the productions of pennies. According his post on Truth Social, President Trump stated, “Let’s rip the waste out of our great nation’s budget, even if it’s a penny at a time, literally cost us more than 2 cents.”

According to the U.S. Mint, Congress authorizes the manufacture of the nation’s coins: Mint website.

Pause on USAID furloughs

Federal courts have temporarily paused USAID furlough. However, workers that showed up for work on Monday were turned away from their posts.

Tariff starts on all steel and aluminum imports

The President said, “Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25 percent tariff, aluminum, too.” The 25% metal tariffs would apply to “everybody,” including Canada and Mexico, America’s allies and its largest trading partners.

State headlines:

Governor delivers State of the State address

His address discussed the current successes and the challenges the state faces. Read excerpts from the speech as released on Monday afternoon: here.

Local headlines:

Mother and daughter killed in Morgan County tornado

The storms that moved through the area on Thursday killed a mother and daughter in the Sunbright community of Morgan County. Governor Lee traveled to the area on Friday.

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

