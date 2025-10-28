I just wrapped up a four-night run at Boo at the Zoo over at Zoo Knoxville. In case you missed the memo, KnoxTNToday sponsored one of the many candy stations. Ours was on top of the hill about midway through the Treat Trail by the ghoulish graveyard. I had a blast, the kids were adorable, and even grown-ups still get excited about miniature Reese’s Cups.

Halloween is upon us again this Friday, kicking off what I consider the greatest time of the year through ringing in the new one. It looks like the weather will straighten up enough for trick-or-treaters.

One of my favorite things to do is look back on Halloween shenanigans in years past. I’ve said it before, folks who think crime (from the petty to the serious) is worse now don’t spend enough time in old newspapers. There just wasn’t a handheld device to bring you any and all information from across the globe all at once and immediately in 1935 (see my story on the loss of the Brice Covered Bridge in 1968 and a spate of arson across the county in 1966).

Things weren’t quite as exciting as the pyromania of the 1960s, 90 years ago, though there was plenty of revelry downtown. Market Square still had the Market House sitting on it. Downtown streets were busy. Firehouses responded to two calls, but they turned out to be false alarms.

Knoxville General Hospital, which was roughly where the Knox County Health Department is on Dameron Avenue, was kept busy through the night tending to injuries amongst party goers and rabble rousers. James Carper of Selma Avenue had a gunshot wound treated, thankfully not too serious. But at 24 he was old enough to know that overturning an outhouse on Cherry Street as a prank was a foolish (and gross) thing to do. Apparently, an irritated home owner let him and his co-conspirators know he meant business.

Several young men were treated for scrapes and gashes inflicted by other young men because of stupidity is my best guess. One was intentionally tripped then punched by the offender. Another pummeled by a complete stranger. One had WAY too much to drink, fell and needed a scalp stitching. Another needed the same after getting into fisticuffs with the police near the bus station.

The police were kept busy all night with calls, going out to disperse crowds of mostly boys and young men. Lighting fires, deflating tires, turning over garbage cans, knocking on doors and running off seemed to dominate the mischief. Lowering street lights happened across the city, but especially so in Old North and Lincoln Park. A few businesses downtown had their windows broken by rocks or bricks. And some extra bad boys were out greasing the street car tracks such that operators had to use sand to keep the wheels from slipping.

If ever there was an argument for letting your teenagers go trick or treating, this is it. Whoever shows up at your door, just give’em some candy.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

Beth Kinnane writes a history feature for KnoxTNToday.com. It’s published each Tuesday and is one of our best-read features.

Sources: McClung Historical Collection-Knox County Library, Knoxville Journal Digital Archives

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter